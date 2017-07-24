Dracula | Athens | July 25

The first in the Hammer Horror series of films inspired by Bram Stoker's “Dracula,” Terence Fischer's 1958 production starring Christopher Lee, Peter Cushing, Michael Gough and Melissa Stribling, will be screened in all its blood-chilling Technicolor glory as part of the Athens Open-Air Film Festival, on Tuesday, July 25, starting at 9.30 p.m. Admission to the screening at the Trianon movie theater is free of charge.

Trianon, 21 Kodringtonos & Patission,

tel 210.824.5469