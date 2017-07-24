Theodore | Tinos | July 25

Photo: Cassandra Bazopoulou

Composer and multi-instrumentalist Theodore, whose work is mainly characterized by the balancing of stark contrasts between classic and electronic sounds, is performing at the Koumaros Theater on the island of Tinos on Tuesday, July 25, as part of his summer tour of Greece. The show starts at 9.30 p.m. and inaugurates the Animasyros International Animation Festival. The artist's next stops are the islands of Donousa on July 27, Astypalaia on July 29 and Cephalonia on August 4.