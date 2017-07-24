Kos: Several dozen buildings unsafe due to earthquake

A survey of the impact of last Friday’s 6.6 magnitude earthquake on the island of Kos found that 52 buildings have been damaged to the point that they have been declared unsafe.



The survey was conducted over the three days immediately after the tremor and found that 32 houses had also been deemed uninhabitable. The damage survey by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Transport and Networks is still under way.



Meanwhile, those who suffered injuries from the earthquake and were transported to a hospital in Iraklio, Crete are recovering. According to a statement released by the hospital, two tourists, a 21-year-old Swede and a 23-year-old Norwegian, remain in critical condition but are on the mend.



At Kos’s archaeological museum, three statues suffered some small breaks and fractures after falling over during the earthquake, according to the Culture Ministry.