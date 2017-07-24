ATHEX: Benchmark edges higher

The Greek bourse had already priced in the issue of a five-year bond, so there was little reaction on the part of investors on Monday. A brief uptick in trade during the closing auctions proved enough to push the benchmark into positive territory and reverse losses for the banks index.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 849.07 points, adding 0.37 percent to Friday’s 845.97 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded 0.27 percent to 2,200.07 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.40 percent.

The banks index closed up 0.16 percent on Alpha’s 0.89 percent growth and a 0.38 percent advance by Piraeus. Eurobank lost 0.99 percent and Attica contracted 1.71 percent.

Among other blue chips Viohalco (up 3.83 percent), Motor Oil (2.52 percent) and Titan Cement (2.24 percent) outperformed, while OPAP gaming company gave up 0.98 percent.

In total 55 stocks posted gains, 47 took losses and 26 were unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 60.3 million euros, down from last Friday’s 69 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.71 percent to close at 75.45 points.