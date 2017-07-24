On anniversary of democracy, president stresses separation of powers

President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Monday visited the site of the former military police (EAT-ESA) headquarters at Eleftherias Park in Athens, where hundreds of people were tortured during the seven-year dictatorship, to mark the 43rd anniversary of the junta’s fall and the restoration of democracy in Greece. In a speech later, he stressed the need for the separation of powers between the judiciary and the executive to be respected. ‘Only under a democracy and the inherent separation of powers can man live freely,’ he said. [Stelios Misinias/Eurokinissi]