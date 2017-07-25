Firefighters hold rally in Athens
Greek firefighters, some in full rescue gear, held a rally in front of Parliament in Athens Tuesday demanding that the left-led government rehire 1,320 workers on short-term contracts.
Firefighters have been pressing to be included on a list of exemptions from the hiring freeze that applies to some other security forces.