Firefighters hold rally in Athens

TAGS: Protest, Rally

Greek firefighters, some in full rescue gear, held a rally in front of Parliament in Athens Tuesday demanding that the left-led government rehire 1,320 workers on short-term contracts.

Firefighters have been pressing to be included on a list of exemptions from the hiring freeze that applies to some other security forces.

