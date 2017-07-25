Kalliopi Vetta & Haig Yazdjian | Athens | July 26

Contemporary folk singer Kalliopi Vetta and musician Haig Yazdjian, who blends traditional and modern sounds, teamed up several months back for appearances at different venues around Greece with a show that both highlights their individual careers and bridges their disparate elements. Vetta is best known for interpreting the work of Mikis Theodorakis, but has also worked with Nicola Piovani, Loreena McKennitt, Philippe Eidel, George Dalaras, Mario Frangoulis and Charles Dutoit, among others. Syrian-born Yazdjian, meanwhile, has been living in Greece for the past 20 years and is largely responsible for exposing local audiences to the music of Armenia, the land of his forebears. The pair will be performing at the Remati Theater in Halandri on Wednesday, July 26, in an admission-free show that starts at 9 p.m.

Rematia Theater, Profitis Ilias Street,

tel 210.689.7459