The Brillante Classic Orchestra and singer Alexandros Bourdoumis will perform popular ballads associated with classic Greek films at the Papagou Garden Theater on Wednesday, July 26. The show starts at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 10 euros when purchased in advance (from the theater's box office or the Danaos store) or 12 euros at the door on the night.

Papagou Garden Theater, Korytsas,

tel 213.202.7185-7, 210.652.0412