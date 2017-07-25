Michael Kiwanuka | Thessaloniki & Athens | September 29 & 30

Fans who were bummed out at the cancellation of Day 3 of the Release Athens Festival due to Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay's health problems, which also meant that a scheduled appearance by Michael Kiwanuka did not go ahead will be pleased to hear that the British soul singer will be coming to Greece after all, appearing at Thessaloniki's Fix Factory of Sound on September 29 and Athens's Gazi Music Stage the following evening. Tickets are already on sale at www.viva.gr, www.fuzzclub.gr, www.fixfactoryofsound.gr and www.releaseathens.gr. Prices start at 28 euros for a single ticket and 50 euros for a pair, but these prices will only apply for a limited number of tickets, so get your booking in early. Once the bargain batch sells out, prices will go up to 30 euros for one ticket and 55 for two, if purchased in advance, and 35 euros at the door on the night.