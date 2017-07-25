Christodoulos Kolomvos of Greece reacts during the men's water polo Montenegro vs Greece quarterfinal match. [AP]

The Greek men’s national team has reached the semifinals of the World Championship that is taking place in Budapest after dismissing favorite Montenegro 12-7 on Tuesday.

Greece upset its Balkan rival thanks to its tight defense that saw it strangle the Montenegrin attack and lead 6-2 at half-time and 10-3 after the third quarter.

In Thursday’s semifinal the Greek team will face the winner of the quarterfinal between Russia and host Hungary.

On the contrary the women’s national team lost to Spain in the penalty shootout with a 14-12 score on Monday and missed out on a spot in the semifinals.