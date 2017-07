The state has shown a fragmentary approach and a lack of determination toward combating corruption in Greece, according to a report by the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV).

The data from a recent survey by SEV’s Business Environment Observatory reveal that at least one in every two entrepreneurs is not satisfied with the level of transparency in six kinds of state bodies: ministries, town planning authorities, municipal authorities, courts, custom offices, and economic and trade offices at Greek embassies abroad.

Transparency International’s annual report for 2016 placed Greece 69th among 176 countries in combating corruption, down 11 spots from 2015.