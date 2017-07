Firefighters in full rescue gear held a rally in front of the Greek Parliament in Athens yesterday, demanding that the leftist-led government rehire 1,320 workers on short-term contracts. Firemen have been pressing to be included on a list of exemptions from the hiring freeze that applies to some other emergency services. Members of the fire service are also demanding that the government include their profession in the category of hazardous and unhealthy occupations. [Vasilis Rougos/Eurokinissi]