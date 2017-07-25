Athens mayor files suit over Ermou vandalism

Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis and the head of the Athens Traders’ Association, Stavros Kafounis, have filed suit against all parties involved over the destruction of 67 shop windows on commercial Ermou Street on July 17 by self-styled anarchists.



The incident occurred in the wake of a protest rally at Monastiraki Square earlier in the day against a court decision upholding the conviction of a 29-year-old women on terrorism charges. Protesters smashed the windows of stores along the entire length of Ermou, as well as two bank ATMs near Monastiraki station.



Kaminis said that the suit was aimed at expressing support for businesspeople in downtown Athens, which is only just starting to improve its image tarnished by violent anti-austerity riots in 2012.