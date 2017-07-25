Work to begin on Thessaloniki Holocaust museum

The president of the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece, David Saltiel, has said that work will soon start on a Holocaust museum in the northern city of Thessaloniki, once home to Greece’s largest Jewish community.



The museum will be located on a 16-hectare plot that belongs to the OSE railway company near the city’s port. The project is being funded with private donations, including from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, as well as 10 million euros from the German state, according to Saltiel.