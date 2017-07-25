Firefighters battle blaze on Corfu

Firefighters on the island of Corfu Tuesday spent a second day battling a blaze which began Monday afternoon on Mount Pantokratoras. Fire chief Efthimis Giorgakopoulos said Tuesday afternoon that high winds in the area are causing some areas to reignite, making it an especially difficult fire to put out.



Two nearby villages have been without electricity since Monday afternoon, but no inhabited areas are at risk of burning, according to local authorities. Corfu’s entire firefighting force is trying to douse the flames, with the aid of seven helicopters.