Fraport promises extensive facelift for Rhodes airport

Fraport Greece chief Alexander Zinnel promised officials on Rhodes that the island’s Diagoras Airport will be upgraded to a level compatible with the Dodecanese capital’s prestigious status.

The plans presented include the construction of a new fire station, the renovation of the terminal building and the restructuring of the airport apron.

There will also be some considerable interventions aimed at improving services. These include increasing the number of check-in points from 40 to 45, gates from 16 to 18 and the luggage conveyor belts from four to five, as well as expanding the apron by 29 percent. The terminal’s two restaurants will finally start operating too.