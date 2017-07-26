Union decries attack on worker cutting power to indebted property

A worker executing an order to cut the power to an indebted property on the island of Syros was attacked by the owner on Tuesday, the Public Power Corporation’s union, GENOP, said on Wednesday, calling for the assailant’s exemplary punishment.

“The beating of our colleague in Syros has intensely troubled all workers at [power grid operator] DEDDHE and the entire PPC Group, people who work selflessly and professionally to deal with problems across the country and are always beside the consumer, happy to help,” GENOP said in its announcement.

The union also hailed a decision by the PPC’s regional director to file a suit against the assailant, who has so far eluded police custody.

The young power worker was treated for his injuries at the local hospital and released.