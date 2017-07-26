EU court advised to reject Hungary, Slovakia case against refugee relocations

An adviser to the European Court of Justice says the court should dismiss lawsuits filed by Hungary and Slovakia challenging a European Council decision that the countries have to mandatorily take in hundreds of asylum-seekers.

Hungary, Slovakia, Poland and Romania had voted against the 2015 decision establishing a temporary plan to relocate 120,000 migrants. Under the plan, Hungary would have to temporarily take in 1,294 asylum-seekers and Slovakia, 902.

Advocate General Yves Bot rejected arguments from Slovakia and Hungary regarding the legality of the relocation plan, saying it "helps relieve the considerable pressure on the asylum systems of Italy and Greece." The relocation effort has had only limited success so far.

Bot's proposal issued Wednesday in Luxembourg is non-binding. The court has started deliberating on the case.

[AP]