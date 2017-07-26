NEWS |

 
NEWS

Rouvikonas members enter Parliament's courtyard

TAGS: Crime, Protest

About a dozen members of the anti-establishment group Rouvikonas breached security on the perimeter of Greece’s Parliament building and entered the courtyard on Wednesday.

The protesters scattered fliers and shouted anti-government slogans before being escorted off the premises by police.

Rouvikonas (Rubicon) has conducted dozens of attacks, both peaceful and violent, against perceived symbols of the establishment, from various state agencies to transport ticket inspectors.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 