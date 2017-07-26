Rouvikonas members enter Parliament's courtyard
About a dozen members of the anti-establishment group Rouvikonas breached security on the perimeter of Greece’s Parliament building and entered the courtyard on Wednesday.
The protesters scattered fliers and shouted anti-government slogans before being escorted off the premises by police.
Rouvikonas (Rubicon) has conducted dozens of attacks, both peaceful and violent, against perceived symbols of the establishment, from various state agencies to transport ticket inspectors.