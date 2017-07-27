WHAT’S ON |

 
Psarokokalo | Sifnos | To July 31

The Athens-based Psarokokalo short-film festival has traveled to the island of Sifnos, where it is screening a selection from its international and Greek competition sections. The event also includes a mini-tribute to Israeli filmmakers.

Screenings are taking place at the old school in Kastro and at the Sifnos Cultural Center in Artemonas. To find out more, visit www.psarokokalo.eu.

