Xarchakos & Protopsalti | Messinia | July 27
Celebrated singer Alkistis Protopsalti is on tour with accomplished composer Stavros Xarchakos, who will be joining her in a program comprising some of his iconic songs and popular ballads.
The pair are accompanied by a nine-strong music ensemble and will be performing at the Ancient Theater of Messene in the southern Peloponnese on Thursday, July 27, starting at 9.30 p.m.