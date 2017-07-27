WHAT’S ON |

 
Xarchakos & Protopsalti | Messinia | July 27

Celebrated singer Alkistis Protopsalti is on tour with accomplished composer Stavros Xarchakos, who will be joining her in a program comprising some of his iconic songs and popular ballads.

The pair are accompanied by a nine-strong music ensemble and will be performing at the Ancient Theater of Messene in the southern Peloponnese on Thursday, July 27, starting at 9.30 p.m.

