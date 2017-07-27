Two to Tango | Naxos | July 27

Richard Smith and Tico Pierhagen are bringing their jazz-tango fusion project Two to Tango to Greece. Having released their hit album “Tangos” and toured the world from Europe and the USA to Australia, they will be joined by Greek guitarist Vassilis Rakopoulos for a performance at Naxos’s Bazeos Tower on Thursday, July 27. The concert starts at 9.30 p.m.



Bazeos Tower, Naxos-Agiassos Road,

tel 22850.314.02