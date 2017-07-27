Il trovatore | Athens | July 27

This is the last evening to enjoy the Greek National Opera’s production of Giuseppe Verdi’s ever-popular “Il trovatore” at the capital's Herod Atticus Theater. The four-act melodrama is presented in an impressive production, with top-flight performers in the main roles, such as Walter Fraccaro, Cellia Costea, Jelena Manistina, Dimitris Platanias and Dimitris Tiliakos. It is directed by Stefano Poda, who has also done the sets, costumes and lighting, and conducted by GNO Artistic Director Miltos Logiadis.



Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, www.greekfestival.gr