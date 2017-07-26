Chinese Premier meets Samaras in Beijing

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday met with former Greek prime minister Antonis Samaras in Beijing.

Li praised Samaras for his contribution in promoting bilateral relations and cooperation as well as facilitating the Sino-Greek cooperation at Piraeus port.

China is ready to work with Greece to deepen political mutual trust, expand cooperation and boost mutual understanding between the two peoples, so as to advance win-win cooperation, said Li.

In the face of the complex and volatile international situation, China hopes to beef up cooperation with the European Union nations including Greece to cope with the uncertainties, support trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and push forward the economic globalization in the direction of balanced development, shared benefits and win-win progress.

Samaras said developing a friendly cooperation with China has become the consensus of various circles in Greece.

He hoped that the two sides could constantly expand pragmatic cooperation in all sectors so as to achieve more win-win results.



[Xinhua]