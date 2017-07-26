Emergency funds cleared for Lesvos quake damage

The Infrastructure Ministry has cleared emergency funding for Lesvos after last month’s 6.3 Richter earthquake, which caused extensive damage to the village of Vrisa, where one person was killed and more than 800 displaced.



The state will cover 80 percent of building restoration costs while the rest will made available in the form of interest-free loans. Those whose homes were damaged will receive 1,000 euros per square meter in aid from the state.



Private donations have also come in, with $40,000 coming from the Greek America Foundation to support displaced families.



“As soon as we heard about the earthquake, we started gathering resources,” said Greg Pappas, the foundation’s founder, who recently visited the quake zone.



“We were told many in Vrisa lost their livelihoods too, so we also started a community kitchen and delivered 30,000 dollars to cover the basic needs of 30 families for the next year,” he added. Another 5,000 dollars will go toward school supplies for children from Vrisa.



“We will continue to raise money for the earthquake victims in order to help them get back on their feet,” said Pappas.