New TAP manager for Greece

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the end piece of the $40 billion Southern Gas Corridor, has appointed a new country manager for Greece, it said Wednesday. TAP, which will bring Azeri gas into Europe by 2020 via Greece and Albania, said Katerina Papalexandri will take over from Rikard Scoufias on September 1.



Papalexandri previously worked for BP, where she had held numerous senior positions since 1998, including senior commercial manager for the Southern Gas Corridor. BP holds a 20 percent stake in TAP. [Reuters]