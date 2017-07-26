Legendary battleship returns after conservation work

Tugs tow the 107-year-old battleship Georgios Averof to Trocadero marina in Palaio Faliro in southern Athens, Wednesday. The 10,000-ton former Hellenic Navy flagship returned to its berth, where it serves as a floating museum, after months of privately funded maintenance and conservation work at the Skaramangas shipyard. Named after the Greek benefactor who partly financed its purchase, the armored cruiser was built in an Italian shipyard in the early 20th century. It took part in both world wars before being decomissioned in 1952. [AP]