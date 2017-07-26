NEWS |

 
Police search for clues after corpse found near Achaia quarry

Police in Achaia, in the Peloponnese, Wednesday, were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 39-year-old Romanian man whose body was found near a quarry in the area of Araxos.

According to local reports, another Romanian discovered the man’s body and reported it to the authorities. Sources indicated that the man might have died of a pre-existing medical condition though police had not ruled out foul play by late last night.

