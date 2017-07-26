NEWS |

 
NEWS

Five injured after car crashes into snack food outlet

TAGS: Thessaloniki

Five men were hospitalized after a 31-year-old motorist lost control of the car she was driving and crashed into a snack food outlet in the Kato Toumpa neighborhood of Thessaloniki on Tuesday night.

The four men, aged between 51 and 59, are all expected to make a full recovery, while the driver was treated for minor injuries. Police are investigating the cause of the accident. 

