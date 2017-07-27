The illusion of protection

The government continues to indicate that its message when it comes to protests is that anything goes, regardless of the means, location or consequences.

The leftist-led government either does not understand that provocative tolerance of such behavior only leads to more uncontrolled escalations of violence and tensions or it is being held hostage by certain political obsessions.

Whatever the government’s position may be, it would be good perhaps for the police to be given an express mandate to stop protecting the Parliament or other government buildings, so as not to create the illusion that they are protected.