Mitsotakis: PM’s ‘ineptitude,’ ‘opportunism’ destroying Greek economy

A few hours after Alexis Tsipras defended his government’s record in a televised interview, conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis launched a fresh attack on Greece’s leftist prime minister saying that his “ineptitude” and “opportunism” were destroying the country’s economy.



“The sad chapter of the SYRIZA-Independent Greeks (ANEL) government must be brought to a close. Greece needs political change so it can finally take a big leap into the future,” Mitsotakis said on Thursday.



“[Tsipras’s] ineptitude and opportunism caused enormous damage to our economy,” Mitsotakis said, adding that policy mistakes had resulted in tax hikes as well as cuts in wages in pensions.



“Unfortunately, however, [Tsipras] has learned nothing from his mistakes… He dares to claim that he will pull Greece out of the memorandum program when he has already committed the country to more austerity,” the leader of New Democracy said.