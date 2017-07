The world of 1950s cinema, comics and pop music is brought to vivid life in “Haris Lambert: Put on Your Dancing Shoes,” at the Radisson Blu Park Hotel through Monday, July 31. The exhibition, curated by Eleni Athanasiou, brings together a selection of pop art pieces by the Greek artist which convey the nonchalance of the era in his signature whimsical style.

Radisson Blu Park Hotel, 10 Alexandras,

tel 210.889.4500