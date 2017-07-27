NEWS |

 
Three Sorras associates released on bail

TAGS: Crime

Three of the seven people arrested in connection with the ultranationalist Council of Greeks movement led by self-proclaimed trillionaire Artemis Sorras have been granted conditional release after posting 10,000 euros each in bail.

The conditions of their release include reporting to their local police station once a month and a ban on exiting the country. The defendants claimed they were innocent, blaming the fugitive Sorras for criminal acts made by the organization.

All seven suspects, including Sorras, face a series of charges for criminal acts that include racketeering, multiple fraud against individuals, the state, banks and social security funds, encouraging others to commit crime, perjury and money laundering.

