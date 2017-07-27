Couple accused of abusing baby daughter remanded in custody

A 27-year-old woman and her 19-year-old partner were remanded in custody on Thursday after defending themselves before an investigating magistrate in the western port city of Patra in connection with the alleged abuse of their 7-month-old daughter who was found with cuts, cigarette burns and bruises on her body.

The couple claim that the injuries were inflicted by the girl’s brother, a toddler who is just two years older.

The infant was being treated at the Karamandaneio children’s hospital in Patra.

The pair face lengthy prison terms if found guilty of child abuse, as doctors caring for the baby have allegedly submitted evidence of violence that dates back several months.