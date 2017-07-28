Shallow victory

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has been crowing over recent data showing a small drop in unemployment, presenting it as one of his government’s finest accomplishments. What he forgets to mention, however, is that the majority of new positions being created are only for part-time employment.

Once again we are seeing the leftist leader adopt positions and opinions that he criticized vehemently when his party was still in the opposition. This certainly suggests that he is starting to adapt to reality but in no way mitigates the damage he wreaked on the country in the meantime.