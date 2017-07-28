The vast majority of professionals who acquired a card terminal in the last few months ahead of Thursday’s deadline make hardly any use of it for transactions with credit or debit cards.

Bank data show that only one in four doctors and one in 20 lawyers who had a terminal installed in the last three months have actually used it at least once for card transaction in that period.

This rate stands at one in five for electricians and plumbers and one in four for hairdressers.

As of Friday the vast majority of professionals are required to offer their clients the option of paying by card, otherwise they risk a fine up to 1,500 euros.