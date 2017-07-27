Wednesday saw the number of Greek startups to be sold off this year rise to five, as app developer Quizdom was bought out by Germany’s Friend4Media Group.

Just three years since it was founded, Quizdom claims its app of the same name has been downloaded onto over half the smartphones used in Greece – i.e. by more than 2 million people.

This year Quizdom also penetrated the German and the British markets, but now the Friend4Media Group intends to make it one of its main commercial products, the Greek company announced.