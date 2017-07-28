Gov't providing cover for Rouvikonas, Mitsotakis says

Conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday accused the left-led government of providing political cover for the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group, adding that the party will request a written explanation from Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis about Wednesday’s incident.



“Rouvikonas is the same group that marched through Exarchia with Kalashnikovs. We cannot be indifferent and the parliamentary speaker cannot just look the other way,” Mitsotakis told SKAI radio on Friday.



“I will send a letter and ask for a written explanation about what happened. There is an infuriating tolerance of anarchist groups that have taken over Exarchia,” he said



On Wednesday, a group of around 17 people breached security on the perimeter of the Parliament building and entered the courtyard, the second such incident in as many years.



The protesters were cornered by police and briefly detained while Voutsis communicated with Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas. The detainees were later released.