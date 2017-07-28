More than 170 migrants rescued at sea in past 24 hours

More than 170 migrants and refugees have been rescued in search-and-rescue operations in the Aegean Sea in the past 24 hours, Greece’s coast guard said Friday.



Officials said the operations took place off Samos and Lesvos islands, which lie close to the coast of Turkey.



Nearly 11,000 refugees and migrants have crossed to Greece from Turkey this year, down from 173,000 in 2016 and just a fraction of the nearly 1 million arrivals in 2015.