Opposition slams gov't over ‘tsunami’ of last-minute amendments

New Democracy lawmakers walked out of Friday’s parliamentary debate in protest at what the main opposition party described as a “tsunami” of last-minute amendments to a bill submitted by the Finance Ministry.



The party’s parliamentary spokesman, Ioannis Kefalogiannis, accused the SYRIZA-led government of disrespecting the Parliament’s legislative process.



“We have to safeguard the integrity of the institution,” he said.



The Greek Communist Party (KKE) and the centrist To Potami party also withdrew their MPs from the debate for the same reason on Thursday.