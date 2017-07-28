Lysistrata | On Tour | To September 12

Prolific actor and funnyman Yiannis Bezos directs and performs in a touring production of Aristophanes' comedy “Lysistrata” – in which the women of Greece seize power by refusing their men any bedtime fun until they put an end to the deadly Peloponnesian Wa. The cast features Petros Filippidis, Vladimiros Kyriakidis and Natalia Tsaliki, while the original score is by upbeat genre-mixing singer-songwriter Kostis Maraveyas.

The production will be staged at Volos's Melina Mercouri Municipal Theater on Sunday, July 30; the Alsos Theater in Veria on Monday, July 31; the Ancient Theater of Amphipolis on Tuesday, August 1; Komotini's open-air Municipal Theater on Wednesday, August 2; Altinalmazi Park in Alexandroupoli on Thursday, August 3; the Ancient Theater of Philippi in Kavala on Friday, August 4; the Ancient Theater of Moudania in Halkidiki on Saturday, August 5; the Ancient Theater of Dion in Pieria on Sunday, August 6; the Siviri Amphitheater in Kassandra, Halkidiki, on Monday, August 7; the Ancient Theater of Oeniadai in Messolongi on Wednesday, August 9; Patra's Roman Odeon on Thursday and Friday, August 10-11; the Orestis Makris Theater in Halkida, Evia, on Saturday, August 12; the Nea Makri Cultural Park in Athens on Sunday, August 13; the Phrynichus (Frynichos) Theater in Delphi on Wednesday, August 23; the Mitropoli Theater in Karditsa on Thursday, August 24; Grevena's Kastraki Theater on Friday, August 25; Vouno Theater in Kastoria on Saturday, August 26; the Ptolemaida Theater on Monday, August 27; Edessa's Gavaliotissa Theater on Tuesday, August 28; Giannitsa's open-air theater on Wednesday, August 29; the Serres Technical College's theater on Thursday, August 30; the Dasos Theater in Thessaloniki on Friday and Saturday, September 1-2; the Trikala Municipal Theater on Sunday, September 3 and Larissa's Alkazar Garden Theater on Monday, September 4. It will then head back to Athens, to the Aegaleo Municipal Theater on Wednesday, September 6; the Municipal Theater of Korydallos on Thursday, September 7; the Ilioupoli Woods Municipal Theater on Friday, September 8; Menidi's Municipal Theater on Saturday, September 9; and the Aliki Vougiouklaki Theater in Vrilissia on Monday, September 11. The tour will end at Thiva's Moschopodi Theater on Tuesday, September 12.

All shows begin at 9.30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online at www.viva.gr and by calling 11876.