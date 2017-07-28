Seven Against Thebes | On Tour | To September 16

The National Theater of Northern Greece is taking its production of the third play in Aeschylus' Oedipus-themed trilogy, “Seven Against Thebes” – where the blind king's curse dooming his sons to divide the kingdom by the sword finally comes to pass. The production is directed by Lithuania's Cezaris Grauzinis and stars Yiannis Stankoglou as Eteocles and Giorgos Papandreou as Polynices.



It will be at Lefkada's open-air theater on Sunday, July 30; the International Festival of Ancient Elis in the Peloponnese on Tuesday, August 1; Patra's Roman Odeon on Thursday, August 3; Delphi's Phrynichus (Frynichos) Theater on Saturday, August 5; Andros's open-air theater on Tuesday, August 8; the Ancient Theater of Dion in Pieria on Friday, August 11; Nea Moudania's open-air theater in Halkidiki on Saturday, August 26 and the Papagou Garden Theater in Athens on Wednesday, August 30. On September 1 it will be staged at the Ilioupoli Woods Theater, on September 3 at Piraeus's Veakeio and on September 5 at the Vrachon Theater in Vyronas (all in Athens). On September 7 it will head to Larissa's Alkazar Garden and then end its tour at Thessaloniki's Vassiliko Theater from September 13-16.



For more details, visit www.ntng.gr. Tickets can be purchased online at www.viva.gr and by calling 11876.