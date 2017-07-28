Zorba the Greek | On Tour | To August 13

Popular writer duo Thanasis Papathanasiou and Michalis Reppas have adapted Nikos Kazantzakis's emblematic novel “Zorba the Greek” for the stage in a Greek production currently touring the country directed by veteran Stamatis Fassoulis and starring high-caliber Grigoris Valtinos in the title role. The production features all the original music penned my Mikis Theodorakis for the classic film adaptation directed by Michael Cacoyannis and starring Anthony Quinn.



It will be on stage at the open-air theater of Nea Moudania in Halkidiki on Saturday, July 29; the Ancient Theater of Dion in Pieria on Sunday, July 30; Giannitsa's open-air theater on Monday, July 31; the Phrynichus (Frynichos) Theater in Delphi on Tuesday, August 1; the Aigialeia Theater in Aigio in the Peloponnese on Thursday, August 3; Patra's Roman Odeon on Monday and Tuesday, August 7-8; the Floka Theater in Ancient Olympia on Wednesday, August 9; Sparta's Sainopoulio on Thursday, August 10; the Ancient Theater of Argos in Friday, August 11; and Kalamata's Castle Theater on Saturday and Sunday, August 12-13.



All the shows begin at 9.30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online at www.viva.gr and by calling 11876.