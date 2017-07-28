Bucharest Opera Ballet | Syros | July 29 & 30

The International Festival of the Aegean comes to a close at Ermoupoli's Apollo Theater this weekend with two performances by the Ballet of the National Opera of Bucharest on Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30. The production directed and choreographed by Renato Zanella features extracts from repertory classics such as “Romeo and Juliet,” “Giselle” and “Le Corsaire.” Tickets cost 12 and 20 euros and can be purchased online at www.ticketservices.gr or at the theater's box office.



Apollo Theater, Ermoupoli,

tel 22810.851.92