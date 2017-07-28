Youth Orchestra | Athens | August 1

The Sistema Europe Youth Orchestra (SEYO) – comprising 190 young musicians aged 10 to 20, as well as 30 music teachers from 27 countries – will be performing at the capital's Roman-era Herod Atticus Theater on Tuesday, August 1, at 9 p.m. Greece is represented by conductor Faidra Giannelou and her 18-member choir from the Demetrius Center of Creative Engagement for Children in Moschato, southern Athens. Celebrating music's ability to unite nations, religions and cultures, the SEYO concert program consists of uplifting classical pieces, such as Handel's “Water Music” overture, Brahms's Hungarian Dance No 5 and Beethoven's “Ode to Joy.” The SEYO 2017 Summer Camp is being hosted by El Sistema Greece in Athens from July 19 to August 2. Ticket prices range from 12 to 35 euros and can be purchased in advance on the Greek Festival's website, www.greekfestival.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,

Acropolis