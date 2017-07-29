Sneaky legislation

The government’s habit of throwing amendments at lawmakers – usually tucked between reams of completely unrelated legislation – without giving them time to peruse their contents and understand what they are all about is a continuation of a very bad tradition in the Greek political system.

Back when the now ruling SYRIZA and Independent Greeks parties were in the opposition, they were both particularly scathing about this way of passing legislation when it was practiced by its predecessors, yet the government is doing the exact same thing now.

This may not be the biggest issue that we should be concerning ourselves with right now, but we shouldn’t forget the fact that these amendments and this method of pushing them through undermine democracy as they often hide measures designed to benefit vested interests and lobby groups.