Police put brakes on ring that stole luxury vehicles

Eight Greeks and an Albanian national have been arrested on charges of running a crime ring that stole and sold high-end cars, some of which were dismantled for spare parts.



The Greek Police Friday announced the results of a successful surveillance operation that led to the arrests and the seizure of evidence that allegedly links the suspects to at least 11 robberies – mainly of Mercedes, BMW, Range Rover and Smart cars.



Raids on underground parking garages across the broader Athens area also revealed 11 motorcycles and a jet ski, though it is not clear when these were stolen. According to police, investigators had placed the suspects under surveillance and tapped their phones.



The suspects would refer to a car they were eyeing as a “girl” and a robbery as a “coffee date.”