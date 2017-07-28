NEWS |

 
NEWS

Police put brakes on ring that stole luxury vehicles

TAGS: Crime

Eight Greeks and an Albanian national have been arrested on charges of running a crime ring that stole and sold high-end cars, some of which were dismantled for spare parts.

The Greek Police Friday announced the results of a successful surveillance operation that led to the arrests and the seizure of evidence that allegedly links the suspects to at least 11 robberies – mainly of Mercedes, BMW, Range Rover and Smart cars.

Raids on underground parking garages across the broader Athens area also revealed 11 motorcycles and a jet ski, though it is not clear when these were stolen. According to police, investigators had placed the suspects under surveillance and tapped their phones.

The suspects would refer to a car they were eyeing as a “girl” and a robbery as a “coffee date.”

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 