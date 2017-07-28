Man charged with attempted murder for shooting girlfriend's brother

Police Friday arrested a 29-year-old man in the region of Halkidiki, northern Greece, who shot and seriously injured his girlfriend’s 35-year-old brother with a hunting rifle on Saturday.



The incident occurred, reportedly over personal differences, at the Roma settlement of Aghia Sofia in Diavata, a town in the region of Thessaloniki, police said.



The suspect was to appear before a Thessaloniki prosecutor Friday and was expected to face charges of attempted murder.