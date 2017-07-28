Funds approved to make homes more eco-friendly

The regional governor of the Northern Aegean has approved a budget of 6.25 million euros aimed at improving the energy efficiency of private homes.



The project announced by Christiana Kalogirou will be channeled toward improving island residents’ living conditions and reducing energy costs through the installation of heat insulation mechanisms, the replacement of window and door frames, shading systems and other initiatives.



The project will be funded by the state-run National Entrepreneurship and Development Fund (ETEAN).