Gang connected to 22 robberies unraveled

Authorities announced Friday that they had unraveled a gang that was behind a series of robberies conducted over the past four months in Larissa, central Greece, as well as Pieria and Thessaloniki in northern Greece.



According to the police investigation, the gang had made a profit of 157,000 euros stealing cars, as well money and jewelry from homes. Police have so far arrested a 32-year-old man and are looking for other gang members.



The criminal ring has been connected to a total of 22 robbery cases and attempted burglaries. According to the case file, gang members would demand money from their victims in order to secure the return of stolen goods.